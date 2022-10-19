Lt Governor inaugurates ‘Kumaon Literary Festival’ in the UT

J&K is home to rich literary tradition, dating back to many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues: LG

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 19 (KNS): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Kumaon Literary Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Centre.

The Lt Governor said that the festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, thinkers of the country to celebrate art, culture & literature and provides an opportunity for the people to explore new ideas and perspectives.

J&K is home to rich literary tradition, dating back to many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues, he further observed.

The Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts are being made since last two years to revive and promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, and music.

The Nation is witnessing Economic, Cultural and Scientific Renaissances under the leadership of Hon’ble PM. Our ancient literary culture and values ​​are rich and diverse and always guided us on the path of peace, co-existence and brotherhood, the Lt Governor further added.

Terming Culture as a way of life and a mirror that reflects People’s aspiration and socio-economic transformation, the Lt Governor said efforts are being made to involve local artists and people as stakeholders in maintenance and promotion of art, heritage sites etc.

Recalling the contribution of famous writers and thinkers from Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the cultural ethos of our great Nation is deeply connected with the Jammu Kashmir UT since time immemorial. From Storytelling to Classical Indian Music, Jammu Kashmir is the land of various creative mediums, he added.

There are endless numbers of revered writers from Jammu Kashmir, who have enriched the cultural history of India. I believe that the past was prosperous and, I am sure that the new generation of writers will take it to greater heights, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the efforts to promote local languages ​​including Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Punjabi.

The UT Government is committed to providing the right platform to harness the potential of Talented young Writers of Jammu Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

Referring to the Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy launched last year, the Lt Governor observed that the policy has facilitated the shooting of Films in the picturesque locations across UT and the Bollywood’s golden era of 70s-80s is making a comeback.

The administration has started cinema halls in Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and efforts are afoot to start cinema halls in every district. Record 1.60 crore tourists had come to Jammu and Kashmir till September this year, which in itself is Testament of a vibrant Jammu Kashmir, added the Lt Governor.

Dr Bibek Debroy, author, and Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, spoke on the literary, cultural and historical Legacy of Kashmir. He also threw light on the Kashmir and the Sharda Peeth connection.

Sh Rahul Rawail, Veteran Filmmaker expressed his happiness to witness the Glorious days of film making back in Kashmir.

Ms. Asha Batra, co-founder of Kumaon Literary Festival, said that we are delighted to organize the Kashmir edition of the Kumaon Literary Festival. She also expressed gratitude to the UT government for its support to the festival.

Arhan Bagati, Founder, Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), in his welcome address highlighted the objectives and vision behind the fest.

PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh. Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; besides eminent personalities of literary field & Film world, litterateurs, thinkers, writers, artists from across the country and UT were present.(KNS)