LSW’s Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball

Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and Women’s basketball programs.

Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post.

“I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be a Husker! Looks like I’ll be playing for someone I know pretty well.”

She closed the post out with a winking emoji, a nod to her mother, Amy Williams, who is in her seventh season as the Nebraska Women’s basketball coach.

Kennadi Williams, a junior at Southwest, played critical roles for three state-bound Silver Hawk teams in 2021-22. In basketball, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 steals and 3.0 steals per contest while earning second-team Super-State honors for state runner-up Southwest.

Standing 5-foot-3, Kennadi Williams is known more for her hard-nosed play and game IQ than her size, which resembles her mother’s style when she played for Nebraska from 1994-1998 as a 5-6 guard.

“(Kennadi) does a ton of things that don’t even show up in the stats, and that’s what it sounded like (her) mom did,” Southwest girls basketball Coach Tim Barada told the Journal Star in February. “(She) was a worker and relied on outworking people.”

In softball, Williams was the starting shortstop for Southwest, which won Class A. She hit .362 with six home runs, seven doubles and 29 RBIs.

Williams missed the fall softball season with a knee injury, which is expected to keep her out for the entire basketball season, too.

