LSU’s Strong Road Effort Falls Just Short To Kentucky, 74-71 – LSU

LEXINGTON, KY – The LSU Tigers battled with Kentucky for the full 40 minutes in its first league road test of the season, before falling to the Wildcats, 74-71, Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

KJ Williams had a strong night for the Tigers making 8-of-13 field goals, including four treys and three free throws to lead all scorers in the game with 23 points.

The game marked the first time all season that LSU had more than three players in double figures as Adam Miller had 15 points on five three-pointers, while reigning SEC Player Trae Hannibal hit 5-of-6 field goals in getting back-to- back double figure games in the league with 12 points and Cam Hayes added 11.

For the second time this season, LSU was able to keep the turnovers to single digits, committing just nine. LSU had assists on 15-of-their-26 buckets as both teams played a fairly clean game throughout.

LSU had a couple of small leads in the first half including 17-15 with 11:36 to go in the stanza. The Wildcats opened an eight-point lead twice in the final six minutes, but LSU cut the deficit to just four, 42-38, at intermission.

LSU had possession to open the second half and was able to cut the Wildcat lead to just one, 42-41, on a KJ Williams three-pointer. Kentucky tried to take control of the game back, scoring the next seven points to increase the margin to eight and the lead finally went to double digits, 58-48, with 12:30 to play.

But this group of Tigers tried hard not to allow the Kentucky fans to celebrate too much.

Down 60-50 after an exchange of buckets, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run as Miller hit a three-pointer, Fountain followed a miss and scored and then KJ hit a three to make it 60-58 with still 6:29 to play.

Kentucky would eventually get the game back to six points before LSU worked back again as Hayes hit a corner three-pointer and Hannibal got a bucket to make it a one-point game, 67-66, as the clock ticked under two minutes.

Kentucky led 72-68 lead with 25 seconds to play. LSU after a turnover had to play the foul game, having only committed four team fouls. The Tigers were finally able to get Kentucky to the line in the bonus, which the Wildcats missed with still 19 seconds to play.

The Tigers Hayes then was fouled attempting a three-pointer and made all three attempts, putting the Tigers down just one again, 72-71, with 4.6 seconds to play.

The Tigers fouled Jacob Toppin with 3.4 to play, who made both free throws to make it 74-71.

LSU tried to get the ball downcourt to get up a shot, but a hurried effort by KJ Williams was off the mark.

LSU is now 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC, while Kentucky is now 10-4 and also 1-1 in the conference.

Toppin led Kentucky with 21 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds. Calvin Wallace had 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 11 points and nine assists.

The Wildcats finished the game shooting 51.9 percent, making 28-of-54, with 7-of-18 from distance and 11-of-14 at the line. The Tigers were one attempt under 50 percent, making 26-of-53 or 49.1 percent. LSU had another double-digit night from the arc, hitting 11-of-25 for 44.0 percent (KJ and Miller had nine-of-the-11 makes). LSU was 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

LSU, which had 26 points in the paint, was outrebounded 31-22, with Kentucky having a 10-5 advantage in Offensive boards.

The Tigers for the second straight game got good contributions off the bench. After outscoring Arkansas, 25-0 off the bench, LSU outscored the Wildcats, 16-4.

LSU will return to the road this weekend, traveling to Bryan-College Station for a game at Reed Arena with Texas A&M. The game is set for 5 pm and will be broadcast on the Affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.