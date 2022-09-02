LSU Women’s Golf Team Ranked 8 In Opening Coaches’ Poll – LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s golf team, the Defending Champions of the Southeastern Conference, and an NCAA Championships participant for the second straight year, opens the 2022-23 college season ranked No. 8 in Division I in the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll.

The poll is put together by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The Tigers are preparing for their season opener, Sept. 12-13, in New Orleans in the Green Wave Classic at the South Course of Bayou Oaks at City Park.

LSU won three times as a team last year including the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and the Clemson Invitational, both tournaments the Tigers will attempt to defend their title in 2022-23. LSU won three times in match play in Birmingham to Capture the school’s first SEC title in 30 years by defeating Vanderbilt, Alabama and Florida.

Stanford is the No. 1 ranked team in the coaches’ poll, getting all 22 first-place votes. One other SEC team is ranked ahead of LSU, South Carolina, ranked fourth.

Other SEC teams in the Top 25 are Texas A&M 11; Auburn 13; Florida 14; Alabama 17; Georgia 19; Arkansas 22; and Kentucky 25. Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are among others receiving votes.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points

1 Stanford University (22) 550

2 Wake Forest University 487

3 University of Oregon 477

4 University of South Carolina 456

5 UCLA 421

6Florida State University 377

7 Arizona State University 366

8 LSU 358

9 San Jose State University 349

10 University of Virginia 336

11 Texas A&M University 334

12 Southern California 314

13 Auburn University 272

14 University of Florida 261

15Oklahoma State University 256

16 University of Texas 247

17 University of Alabama 225

18 Baylor University 182

19 University of Georgia 150

T20 Duke University 145

T20 University of Michigan 145

22 University of Arkansas 140

23 University of Arizona 83

24 Texas Tech University 55

25 University of Kentucky 47

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt University (36); Texas Christian University (18); Ohio State University (14); University of Central Florida (13); University of Mississippi (13); Mississippi State University (7); Northwestern University (5); Virginia Tech (4); Michigan State University (2); University of Illinois (2); University of Miami (2); Purdue University (1)