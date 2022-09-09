LSU Women’s Golf Has Trifecta Of Top 8 Rankings; Well. 5 Preseason By Golf Channel—LSU

BATON ROUGE – As the LSU Women’s golf team prepares to begin their 2022-23 fall season, they have received in the last 10 days top eight rankings in three different preseason polls, including a ranking of No. 5 by The Golf Channel.

The LSU women open their 2022-23 season this Monday at the South Course at Bayou Oaks Golf Course at City Park for the Green Wave Classic.

The Tigers are ranked No. 8 in the previously announced Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll and also No. 8 in the Golfweek preseason poll and most recently a strong fifth place ranking in the preseason poll put together by Golfstat.

LSU under Coach Garrett Runion won the Southeastern Conference Championship as a team last year for the first time in 30 years and senior Ingrid Lindblad won the individual title, giving LSU its first SEC title in 31 years.

Of LSU Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine said: “… Women’s college golf has another generational talent down in Baton Rouge. In three seasons, senior Ingrid Lindblad has won nine times and in 30 starts has finished outside the top 10 just six times. Her 70.5 career scoring average is eye-popping. And it’s possible that she stays in college beyond just this season. All that is great news for the Tigers, who possess a vaunted top 3, which also includes senior Latanna Stone, who last spring nearly won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and junior Carla Tejedo, who recently topped a stout field at the World University Championship in Italy.

“Those two combined for seven top-10s a season ago. The rest of the lineup, as in past years, is a bit of an unknown, although head Coach Garrett Runion is excited about transferring Aine Donegan, who was Indiana’s leading scorer last season. Two years ago, LSU fell a shot shy of the top 8 at Grayhawk. Last season, the Tigers overcame a sluggish fall to tie Stanford on their home course at regionals, and although LSU ended up 11th at nationals, they did so with three players being hit hard by illness, including Stone. If the Tigers can stay upright and maybe get a consistent fourth score, they are an NCAA match-play team.”

Romine also picked the Golf Channel’s Top 30 players and Lindblad, the No. 2 ranked Women’s Amateur in the world, is a solid choice as a preseason first-team All-American. Stone is on the preseason second team and Tejedo a third team All-America selection.

A total of eight players are expected to see action at the Tulane-hosted event, the team’s only appearance in the state this coming season.

Here is the Golf Channel Preseason Poll:

1 Stanford

2 Wake Forest

3 South Carolina

4 U.S.C

5 LSU

6 Florida State

7 Oregon

8 UCLA

9 Texas A&M

10 Arizona State

11 Texas

12 Oklahoma State

13 Virginia

14 Florida

15 Georgia

16 Michigan

17 Arkansas

18 Ole Miss

19 Auburn

20 San Jose State

21 Kentucky

22 Duke

23 Baylor

24 Mississippi State

25 Alabama

26 UCF

27 Arizona

28 TCU

29 Michigan State

30 Ohio State

Here is the Golfweek poll:

1 Stanford

2 Oregon

3 Wake Forest

4 South Carolina

5 UCLA

6 Arizona State

7 Oklahoma State

8 LSU

9 Southern California

10 Texas A&M

11 Florida State

12 Auburn

13 San Jose State

14 Virginia

15 Michigan

16 Texas

17 Georgia

18 Arkansas

19 Florida

20 Ohio State

21 Kentucky

22 Texas Tech

23 Ole Miss

24 Arizona

25 Pepperdine

26 Alabama

27 Baylor

28 Duke

29 TCU

30 UCF