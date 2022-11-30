LSU Women’s basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates

LSU saw its 100-point game streak end at five in the Bahamas.

That’s about the only bad thing that transpired during the Goombay Splash Tournament for the Tigers (7-0), who dominated George Mason, 80-52, and UAB, 99-64, over the three-day trip to Bimini.

LSU Returns home to take on instate foe, Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Tuesday (7 pm, SEC Network+).

Sophomore forward Angel Reese continues to shine for LSU as she now has seven consecutive double-doubles, adding two more to her total during the Goombay Splash, but she had plenty of help last week.

RYANN PAYNE NO LONGER WITH TEAMRyann Payne no longer with LSU Women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey says

WHY LSU WBB NEEDED NO. 1 CLASSKim Mulkey, LSU Women’s basketball signed No. 1 2023 recruiting class. Why LSU needed it now

SETTING EXPECTATIONS FOR LSU WBBExpectations for LSU Women’s basketball in year 2 under Kim Mulkey: Deep NCAA tournament run?

Freshman Sensation Flau’jae Johnson and senior guard Jasmine Carson both recorded double-doubles of their own against UAB Saturday and the Tigers are beginning to develop a plethora of options as the calendar approaches December.

Southeastern Louisiana has won over Utah State and South Alabama so far this season.

Kim Mulkey leads LSU into the Matchup with Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday night at 7 pm on SEC Network+.

LSU Women’s basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana live score updates