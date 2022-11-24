The last time a Women’s college basketball team scored 100 points or more in six consecutive games, Kim Mulkey was the point guard for Louisiana Tech, which accomplished the feat during the 1981-82 season.

Mulkey can Coach No. 12 LSU (5-0) to that same milestone in the Bahamas on Thanksgiving in the first game of the Goombay Splash Tournament against George Mason (3-3) on Thursday (1 pm., Flosports).

The Tigers have opened Mulkey’s second season in Baton Rouge to the tune of 544 total points and five wins of 54 points or more – two of those victories coming by 70 points or more.

Sophomore forward Angel Reese has secured five straight double-doubles during this stretch for LSU while freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson continues to blossom into a bona fide star.

Ryann Payne off the team:Ryann Payne no longer with LSU Women’s basketball team, Kim Mulkey says

LSU signs No. 1 class:Kim Mulkey, LSU Women’s basketball signed No. 1 2023 recruiting class. Why LSU needed it now

Deep NCAA run LSU?Expectations for LSU Women’s basketball in year 2 under Kim Mulkey: Deep NCAA tournament run?

George Mason has matched up with two Power Five teams so far this season, including No. 17 Maryland, which beat the Patriots, 88-51, in the season opener.

LSU likely won’t be challenged by George Mason.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at [email protected].

LSU Women’s basketball score vs. George Mason: Live updates