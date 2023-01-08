LSU Women’s basketball score updates at Kentucky: Kim Mulkey’s Revenge

Last time LSU Women’s basketball faced Kentucky, the Wildcats stunned the Tigers in the quarterfinals of last season’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The No. 7 seed Kentucky knocked off No. 2 LSU, 78-63, while en route to winning the tournament title over No. 1 South Carolina is a buzzer-beater three days later.

But Rhyne Howard, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick in the WNBA Draft, is gone and for Kim Mulkey in her second season, she has an early candidate for the league’s Player of the Year in transfer Angel Reese as the Tigers travel to take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena Sunday (1 pm, SEC Network+).

Well. 7 LSU (15-0, 3-0) is far better suited to match up with the Wildcats (8-7, 0-3) this season as they’ve gotten off to a sluggish start to SEC play and are still trying to their footing after Howard and a couple of other key players’ transferred out.

On the other hand, LSU has rolled to a program-best tying start thus far at 15-0, remarkably with more roster turnover than any team in the SEC coming into the season. The Tigers have won their first league games by 89 combined points (No. 24 Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M).

Kim Mulkey leads LSU to take on Kentucky Sunday at 1 pm at Rupp Arena on SEC Network+