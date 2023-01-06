LSU Women’s basketball improves to 15-0 with blowout of Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE – A short bench doesn’t affect you early on. But the game wears on you.

And that’s what LSU Women’s basketball does to you. The Tigers, for 40 minutes, wore you down with their quick tempo and ability to control the glass, and the Texas A&M Aggies saw that up close inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night.

A&M held No. 7 LSU to just eight points, its lowest quarter point total of the season, in the first period. But LSU’s defense was just as stifling and, with more depth, remained smothering as Kim Mulkey’s team ran away from the Aggies, 74-34.

The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 SEC) have now won their first three SEC games by 89 combined points.

LSU, Kim Mulkey tied for best start in program history at 15-0

LSU Legend Seimone Augustus was roaming the court the last time the Tigers started a season 15-0 back in 2002-03. The team that season went 30-4 and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Mulkey has guided LSU to one of its best starts in just her second season. To make the feat more remarkable, the Tigers came into the season with nine newcomers and without 80% of their offensive production from a season ago.

The addition of Angel Reese, along with the rapid development of freshman Sensation Flau’jae Johnson, have been major assets for Mulkey and her program in year two.

Angel Reese has a record night, including a half-court buzzer-beater

Her final stat line would lead you to think otherwise, but Reese struggled early on against the double-team A&M presented her. The sophomore forward didn’t score until the 1:40 first-quarter mark.

But soon after, Reese found her stride and continued her Women’s college basketball-leading double-double streak to 15 straight games, finishing the night with 26 points and a program-record 28 rebounds.

While the Aggies didn’t have much of an answer for LSU’s star at or around the basket, her performance was headlined by something she did more than 45 feet away. With a handful of seconds left in the first half, Reese stole the ball from Texas A&M’s Kay Kay Green, took one dribble and raised a prayer at the buzzer that went in.

LSU defense shuts down short-handed Texas A&M

By the time of that halfcourt shot from Reese, the Aggies had managed just 12 points. A&M Coach Joni Taylor knew attrition would catch up to her team sometime against LSU, but the lack of depth couldn’t keep up with LSU’s defense.

The Tigers swarmed all night, holding A&M to 21.5% shooting, including just 2-for-21 from behind the arc. It was the second-best defensive field goal percentage performance of the season for LSU.

