LSU vs. Ole Miss score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 7 Ole Miss faces arguably its toughest challenge of the season as it travels to LSU for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Rebels are 7-0, but their only road games to date came against overmatched foes in Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt. LSU enters coming off its best performance yet under Brian Kelly, a 45-35 win at Florida, and the Tigers should be anxious to reclaim their home field advantage.

LSU suffered a blowout loss to Tennessee at home earlier this month but looked much-improved against Florida with the Tigers now on the cusp of Bowl Eligibility — an achievement last year’s Squad didn’t reach until Nov. 27. Ole Miss is entering the meat of its schedule as three of its next four games come on the road against SEC West competition. It’s a tough stretch, but it gives third-year Coach Lane Kiffin’s Squad the chance to prove themselves nationally. With Alabama’s loss at Tennessee last week, the SEC West picture is suddenly more cloudy. Whoever wins this game will improve their chances of challenging the Crimson Tide for a division crown.

