LSU vs. Arkansas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 7 LSU is arguably the hottest team in the country as it sits first in the SEC West after knocking off Ole Miss and Alabama in consecutive games. But those contests were in the friendly (for LSU) confines of Death Valley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and now the Tigers have to replicate that championship-contending quality on the road against Rival Arkansas.

The battle for the “Golden Boot” has new stakes after LSU was able to knock off Alabama in an 32-31 overtime thriller to improve to 7-2 and jump into contention in the College Football Playoff Rankings. For all the discussion of whether LSU could be the first two-loss team to make the playoff, there is still the issue of winning out to make that hypothetical a potential reality. Arkansas would love to play spoiler, retain the Golden Boot and get right after falling to 5-4 in a 21-19 home loss to Hugh Freeze and Liberty last week.

Will an Arkansas team dealing with significant injury issues put an end to LSU’s hot streak, or will the Tigers avoid a letdown after an emotional win over the Crimson Tide and retain the top spot in the SEC West? CBS Sports will be with you the whole way with updates, highlights and analysis from LSU at Arkansas.