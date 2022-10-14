LSU Volleyball’s Bri Anderson Returns Home – ESPN 98.1 FM

LSU freshman volleyball player Bri Anderson returned to her hometown of Gainesville for the Tigers’ two-game series against Florida this past weekend. Having grown up watching the Gators play, Anderson said she enjoyed seeing the game from a new perspective. This time as an LSU volleyball player surrounded by her family and home friends.

Anderson attended Buchholz High School where she helped lead the volleyball team to a district championship and an impressive 22-6 record in 2019. Thanks to her stellar play, she earned the 2019 Gainesville Sun Large School Player of the Year award. She tallied 364 kills, 272 digs, 52 blocks and 31 aces during her sophomore season.

Prep Volleyball ranked Anderson as the No. 65 Recruit coming out of high school.

Anderson: National Accolades

Anderson played club volleyball for Orlando Tampa Volleyball Academy. Throughout her club volleyball career, she amassed numerous national accolades.

Three-time AAU All-American (2016, 2018, 2019)

AAU Nationals 13 Open MVP (2017)

AAU National Champion (2017)

Three-time USAV National Champion (2015, 2017, 2018)

Anderson’s family is deeply connected to Gainesville and the University of Florida. Her father, Neal Anderson, was an All-SEC running back at Florida. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1986 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the NFL.

Transition to Baton Rouge

Moving from Gainesville to Baton Rouge, Anderson said her new home in Louisiana feels much more southern than her childhood home in Florida. She said she enjoys the small, college-town feel of both cities.



https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Why-LSU-1.mp3

Although she has seen limited court time this season due to injury, she said she has embraced her new role supporting her team from the bench.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Off-Court-Role.mp3

Despite not being able to play against the Gators in her hometown this year, Anderson said she is looking forward to taking on Florida next year.