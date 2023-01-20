LSU Secures PWO Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr.

LSU added another key piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday after New Orleans native Ryan Robinson Jr. announced his commitment to Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Robinson Jr. will accept a preferred walk-on opportunity in Baton Rouge. Kelly has detailed the importance of building a successful program with walk-ons who can make an impact in the SEC and bringing in a player of Robinson Jr.’s caliber is a huge step in the right direction.

