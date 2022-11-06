LSU rises, Clemson falls in Week 11 playoff race

For the first time in two weeks, our updated college football Bowl projections feature major changes within the playoff and New Year’s Six following Clemson’s Unexpected loss to Notre Dame and two results within the SEC that resulted in shockwaves nationally.

Through 10 weeks of the season, there are far fewer Bowl eligible teams than not, which means ESPN will assign matchups for numerous games this postseason unless something changes over the next few weeks. There’s a strong possibility we’re going to see a few 5-7 programs receive invites again and that’s OK with us given the full December slate of extended football during the holidays.

As always with our Weekly projections, we’ve included intel we’ve received from Bowl sources and who they’re looking at. November is when everything is decided in the Bowl Stratosphere and where teams are slotted depends largely on influence at the conference level. Teams can lobby for certain destinations, but conference and Bowl officials will have the final say.

Here’s our update Bowl projections exiting Week 10 across college football, culminating with our national Championship game pick.