LSU Men’s Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play – LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama.

LSU hit on all phases of the game with 22 birdies and three Eagles in a 16-under par round on the par 70 course of 264 to finish 36 holes at 11-under par 549. The Tigers are tied with Texas A&M, which moved up three spots with an 11-under round of 269 to also stand at 549 for 36 holes. Vanderbilt is the 36-hole leader at 32-under par 528, eight shots ahead of Auburn at 536. Tennessee is one shot back in third at 537 and Georgia is fourth at 547, two shots ahead of the Tigers and Aggies.

The Tigers counted four scores in the 60s in the second round of the 36-hole day with Drew Doyle posting a 6-under 64 with five birdies and an eagle on the par 4 318-yard 15th hole.

Garrett Barber posted a 4-under 66 with five birdies and an eagle on the 331-yard par 4 sixth hole, while Nicholas Arcement had six birdies in his 4-under round of 66 and the other counting score was Cohen Trolio posted a 2- under 68 which also includes an eagle on the sixth hole.

Barber and Trolio are best for the Tigers individually after 36 holes at 3-under par 137. Barber posted rounds of 71-66, while Trolio posted two under par rounds of 69-68. Arcement is T31 at 1-under par 139 (73-66) and Doyle made the biggest jump back to even par after 36 holes at 140 (76-64). Luke Haskew had rounds of 72-71 for 143.

The final round of stroke play competition is set for Monday with match play to conclude the tournament on Tuesday. The top two teams will meet in a match with the other 12 teams to play in an East-West format. Live scoring for the event Monday will be available at Golfstat.com.

SEC Match Play

Old Overton Course – Vestavia, Alabama

Second Round Team Results (Par 280-560)

1 Vanderbilt 263-265 – 528 -32; 2 Auburn 267-269 – 536 -24; 3 Tennessee 268-269 – 537 -23; 4 Georgia 284-263 – 547; T5 LSU 285-264 – 549; T5 Texas A&M 280-269 – 549; T7 Mississippi State 276-274 – 550 -10; T7 Ole Miss 282-268 – 550 -10; T9 Alabama 274-277 – 551 -9; T9 Florida 277-274 – 551 -9; T11 Arkansas 286-271 – 557 -3; T11 Missouri 281-276 – 557 -3; 13 South Carolina 279-283 – 562 +2; 14 Kentucky 284-284 – 568 +8

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-140)

1 Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt, 66-64 – 130; T2 Brendan Valdes, Auburn, 65-66 – 131 -9; T2 Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt, 64-67 – 131 -9; 4 Jake Hall, Tennessee, 67-65 – 132 -8; T5 Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M, 69-64 – 133 -7; T5 Lance Simpson, Tennessee 68-65 – 133 -7; T5 Ryan Eshleman, Auburn, 66-67 – 133 -7; T5 Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt, 66-67 – 133 -7

LSU Scores

T19 Garrett Barber 71-66 – 137 -3

T19 Cohen Trolio 69-68 – 137 -3

T31 Nicholas Arcement 73-66 – 139 -1

T36 Drew Doyle 76-64 – 140E

T57 Luke Haskew 72-71 –1 43 +3