LSU Golf Team Shoots Even Par In Second Round At Isleworth – LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 288 Monday in the second round of the Isleworth Collegiate to remain in fourth place at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club.

LSU is at 1-over 577 after 36 holes and rounds of 289 and 288.

Auburn is the leader at 20-under par 556 (273-283). Florida remained in second at 12-under 564 and Purdue moved up to third at 2-under 574, three shots over LSU. It is two shots back from LSU to Illinois and North Florida, tied for fifth at 579.

Garrett Barber had five birdies in a 2-under round of 70 to pace the Tigers with LSU counting even par 72 from Drew Doyle and Luke Haskew and a 74 from Cohen Trolio.

Doyle is in contention for another top 10 finish to close out the fall, standing in a tie for seventh at 4-under 140 after 36 holes (68-72). Brendan Valdes of Auburn is the leader at 10-under 134 after back-to-back 67s.

Haskew is T18 after two rounds at 144 after back-to-back 72s. Barber is at 1-over 145 after two rounds.

LSU is second in the field on the par 3 holes at 4-over par and the Tigers are 7-under on the par 5s through 36 holes. LSU is fourth in birdies at 32. Barber has played the par 3s in 2-under par while Doyle has played the par 4s at -2 and the par 5s at -3.

The Tigers will tee off on Tuesday in the final round at 7:50 am Live scoring can be found on Golfstat.com.

Isleworth Collegiate

Isleworth Golf and Country Club

Second Round Team Results (288-576)

1 Auburn 273-283 – 566 -20; 2 Florida 286-278 – 564 -12; 3 Purdue 291-283 – 574 -2; 4 LSU 289-288 – 577 +1; T5 Illinois 294-285 – 579 +3; T5 North Florida 295-284 – 579 +3; 7 Arizona 292-289 – 581 +5; 8 West Virginia 292-292 – 584 +8; 9 South Carolina 293-293 – 585 +9; 10 UCF 288-298 – 586 +10; 11 California 293-296 – 589 +13; 12 Minnesota 294-298 – 592 +16; 13 Utah 307-286 – 593 +17; 14 UNLV 309-297 – 606; 15 Augusta 318-299 – 617 +41

Individual Top 5 (par 72-144)

1 Brendan Valdes, Auburn, 67-67 – 134 -10; 2 Herman Wibe Sekne, Purdue, 68-67 – 135 -9; T3 Quentin Debove, Florida, 70-67 – 137 -7; T3 JM Butler, Auburn, 68-69 – 137 -7; T5 Jackson Davenport, West Virginia 69-70 – 139 -5; T5 Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida, 67-72 – 139 -5.

LSU Scores

T7 Drew Doyle 68-72 – 140 -4

T18 Luke Haskew 72-72 – 144E

T26 Garrett Barber 75-70 – 145 +1

T37 Connor Gaunt 74-75 – 149 +5

T54 Cohen Trolio 78-74 – 152 +8