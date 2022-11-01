LSU football’s greatest challenge vs. Alabama won’t be Bryce Young

BATON ROUGE — Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young is regarded as the best player in college football.

But when Young and his Alabama teammates travel to Baton Rouge to face off against LSU football this Saturday (6 pm, ESPN), they won’t be LSU’s biggest potential problem.

That issue is on the flip side of the ball, where the Tigers’ Offensive line will have to contain Alabama’s elite pass rush.

No team in the Nation possesses as much Talent on the edge as Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) defensively. Junior outside linebacker Will Anderson is a future top-5 NFL Draft pick and has 37 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, after recording 17.5 sacks last year. Opposite of him, sophomore Dallas Turner has 24 pressures after recording 8.5 sacks a season ago.

“(Anderson’s) an elite defensive player in terms of not only his ability to Rush the passer but what they ask him to do as an unselfish player,” Tigers Coach Brian Kelly said during his Weekly press conference Monday. “He plays a four-technique, he plays a five. He stands up. He does a little bit of everything, a lot of different jobs. It’s why he’s going to be a great NFL player as well.

“On the other side, Turner, playing into the boundary is an outstanding football player. You can’t say ‘hey, we’re going to fan and we’re going to slide to one side.’ You’ve got problems on both sides.”

The depth behind them is also beyond exceptional. Junior Chris Braswell has 19 pressures and senior defensive end Byron Young has 16.

Alabama’s pass-rushing explosiveness and depth create issues for any program’s Offensive line. But the Tide’s strength on the edge is a particular problem for LSU (6-2, 4-1), which deploys freshmen Will Campbell and Emery Jones at each tackle spot.

Since becoming LSU’s starting tackle combination in Week 3, Campbell and Jones have been better than expected for two freshmen, especially Campbell. He has allowed only six pressures and has not surrendered a sack in SEC play, while Jones has allowed four sacks and 18 pressures on the season.

But Alabama will be their toughest challenge yet. And given their status as freshmen, expecting either to Hang in on one-on-one matchups against Anderson or Turner for much of the game wouldn’t be realistic.

That’s why moving the pocket, using tight ends and running backs to help block ‒ like running back Josh Williams, who is particularly skilled as a pass blocker ‒ and getting the ball out fast will be priorities in combating the rush.

“I think you have to employ schemes that help out the tackles,” Kelly said. “As I mentioned before, whether it’s a tight end or running back, or you’re sliding your protection there. But as I mentioned, they’re pretty good on both sides.

“So, the balls got to come out quickly. We’ve got to recognize that we’re not going to be able to sit back in there in the pocket and just go through five progressions.”

LSU may be getting some help on the line, as sophomore guard Garrett Dellinger is working his way back from a knee injury. He’s day-to-day, but Kelly added that they think he can be ready in time for Saturday’s game.

The Tigers are going to need him and A+ performances from the rest of its pass blockers, Offensive lineman or not. Because even if none of their names are Bryce Young, Alabama’s pass rushers pose the biggest threat to LSU on Saturday.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.