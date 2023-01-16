LSU Football Welcomes 13 Early Enrollees to Campus

LSU football signed 25 high school prospects during the Early Signing Period. Over the weekend, 13 members moved to campus and will be with the football program during the spring semester.

Of course, there are many benefits to enrolling a semester early and adjusting to the football aspect of things, but for these players to also get acclimated to college life while being away from home is a major plus.

