LSU football star Mason Smith leaves Florida State game with injury

UPDATE (8:32 p.m. ET): Maason Smith returned to the LSU sideline for the second half in street clothes and with crutches, out for the game

LSU opened its football season on Sunday night against Florida State, but suffered a crucial injury on the defensive line early in the game.

Maason Smith appeared to injure his knee while celebrating a defensive stop on a 2nd and 7 play from the 26 yard line.

