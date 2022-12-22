LSU Football signs 25 on the first day of the Early Signing Period
Lake Charles, LA, KPLC – Wednesday was a big day not only in college athletics as a whole, but for the LSU Tigers as well as they entered the first day of the Early Signing Period with big hopes of turning their SEC West Title in Brian Kelly’s first year with the Tigers, into one of the best recruiting classes in College Football.
The Tigers entered the day with the fourth ranked recruiting class in College Football, and signed 25 players on the first day of the Early Signing Period, but still slipped two spots down to sixth nationally, and third in the Southeastern Conference.
Signs:
- Tyree Adams – OL, 6′6, 282, Marrero, La., St. Augustine
- Christian Brathwaite – LB, 6′1, 213, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Ranch
- Jalen Brown – WR, 6′0, 165, Miami, Fla., Gulliver Prep
- Dylan Carpenter – JACK, 6′4, 234, St. Amant, La., St. Amant
- DJ Chester – OL, 6′4, 315, Conyers, Ga., Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy
- Rickie Collins – QB, 6′2, 185, Baton Rouge, La., Woodlawn
- Michael Daugherty – S, 6′0, 171, Lawrenceville, Ga., Grayson
- Lance Heard – OL, 6′6, 308, Monroe, La., Neville
- Trey Holly – RB, 5′7, 189, Farmerville, La., Union Parish
- Jaxon Howard – DE, 6′4, 243, Crystal, Minn., Robbinsdale Cooper
- Jeremiah Hughes – CB, 6′0, 176, North Las Vegas, Nev., Bishop Gorman
- Kaleb Jackson – RB, 5′11, 222, Baton Rouge, La., Liberty Magnet
- Kylin Jackson – S, 6′2, 196, Clinton, La., Zachary
- Mac Markway – TE, 6′3, 243, St. Louis, Mo., De Smet Jesuit
- Jackson McGohan – TE, 6′3, 231, Miamisburg, Ohio, Miamisburg
- Paul Mubenga – OL, 6′4, 291, Buford, Ga., Buford
- Kyle Parker – WR, 5′11, 182, Allen, Texas, Lovejoy
- Ka’Morreun Pimpton – TE, 6′6, 227, Fort Worth, Texas, North Crowley
- Khai Prean – WR, 6′0, 193, Belle Rose, La., St. James
- Shelton Sampson Jr. – WR, 6′3, 187, Baton Rouge, La., Catholic
- Ashton Stamps – CB, 6′0, 167, Harvey, La., Archbishop Rummel
- Javien Toviano – CB, 6′0, 186, Arlington, Texas, Martin
- Whit Weeks – LB, 6′3, 200, Watkinsville, Ga., Oconee County
- Da’Shawn Womack – DE, 6′5, 244, Parkville, Md., St. Frances Academy
- Ryan Yaites Jr. – S, 6′0, 193, Denton, Texas, John H. Guyer
“The 25 that we’ve signed, we are super excited about, and I know personally, I’ve gotten the opportunity to spend personal time with each one of them, and again as I said earlier, and have said consistently since I’ ve taken the job, we’ve got to pull our base, and 10 of them are from the State of Louisiana and we stayed in an SEC footprint for the most part you know 21 of the 25 are from the SEC, the SEC footprint” said LSU head Coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday.
