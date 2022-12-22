LSU Football signs 25 on the first day of the Early Signing Period

Lake Charles, LA, KPLC – Wednesday was a big day not only in college athletics as a whole, but for the LSU Tigers as well as they entered the first day of the Early Signing Period with big hopes of turning their SEC West Title in Brian Kelly’s first year with the Tigers, into one of the best recruiting classes in College Football.

The Tigers entered the day with the fourth ranked recruiting class in College Football, and signed 25 players on the first day of the Early Signing Period, but still slipped two spots down to sixth nationally, and third in the Southeastern Conference.

Signs:

Tyree Adams – OL, 6′6, 282, Marrero, La., St. Augustine

Christian Brathwaite – LB, 6′1, 213, Cypress, Texas, Cypress Ranch

Jalen Brown – WR, 6′0, 165, Miami, Fla., Gulliver Prep

Dylan Carpenter – JACK, 6′4, 234, St. Amant, La., St. Amant

DJ Chester – OL, 6′4, 315, Conyers, Ga., Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

Rickie Collins – QB, 6′2, 185, Baton Rouge, La., Woodlawn

Michael Daugherty – S, 6′0, 171, Lawrenceville, Ga., Grayson

Lance Heard – OL, 6′6, 308, Monroe, La., Neville

Trey Holly – RB, 5′7, 189, Farmerville, La., Union Parish

Jaxon Howard – DE, 6′4, 243, Crystal, Minn., Robbinsdale Cooper

Jeremiah Hughes – CB, 6′0, 176, North Las Vegas, Nev., Bishop Gorman

Kaleb Jackson – RB, 5′11, 222, Baton Rouge, La., Liberty Magnet

Kylin Jackson – S, 6′2, 196, Clinton, La., Zachary

Mac Markway – TE, 6′3, 243, St. Louis, Mo., De Smet Jesuit

Jackson McGohan – TE, 6′3, 231, Miamisburg, Ohio, Miamisburg

Paul Mubenga – OL, 6′4, 291, Buford, Ga., Buford

Kyle Parker – WR, 5′11, 182, Allen, Texas, Lovejoy

Ka’Morreun Pimpton – TE, 6′6, 227, Fort Worth, Texas, North Crowley

Khai Prean – WR, 6′0, 193, Belle Rose, La., St. James

Shelton Sampson Jr. – WR, 6′3, 187, Baton Rouge, La., Catholic

Ashton Stamps – CB, 6′0, 167, Harvey, La., Archbishop Rummel

Javien Toviano – CB, 6′0, 186, Arlington, Texas, Martin

Whit Weeks – LB, 6′3, 200, Watkinsville, Ga., Oconee County

Da’Shawn Womack – DE, 6′5, 244, Parkville, Md., St. Frances Academy

Ryan Yaites Jr. – S, 6′0, 193, Denton, Texas, John H. Guyer

“The 25 that we’ve signed, we are super excited about, and I know personally, I’ve gotten the opportunity to spend personal time with each one of them, and again as I said earlier, and have said consistently since I’ ve taken the job, we’ve got to pull our base, and 10 of them are from the State of Louisiana and we stayed in an SEC footprint for the most part you know 21 of the 25 are from the SEC, the SEC footprint” said LSU head Coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday.

