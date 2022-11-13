LSU football SEC West Champions following Ole Miss loss to Alabama

Well. 7 LSU football has won the SEC West.

The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 SEC) clinched the Divisional crown following Ole Miss’ 30-24 loss to Alabama and LSU’s 13-10 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

With only one loss in conference play and wins over both the Rebels and Crimson Tide, LSU (No. 8 AFCA Coaches/No. 7 AP) holds a one-game lead and the tiebreaker over its two closest rivals in the division with only one conference game left to play.

The Tigers face UAB on Saturday before finishing the regular season at Texas A&M in two weeks.

Ole Miss has two conference games left to play against Arkansas and Mississippi State. Alabama finishes its conference slate against Auburn in two weeks.

The past five weeks have been a whirlwind of pleasant surprises for LSU.

Following a demoralizing loss to Tennessee in Week 6, the Tigers scored 45 points in a road win at Florida the next week before upsetting then-No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20. Following an open week, LSU pulled off another upset, beating then-No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime on a game-winning two-point conversion.

The Tigers’ win over Arkansas and Ole Miss’ loss to Alabama placed LSU in the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2019, when it won the national title. It’s just the third time since 2011 that LSU is playing in the conference title game.

Like in 2019 and 2011, LSU will likely face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs will clinch the SEC East with a win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

