LSU football pass rusher leaving

BATON ROUGE – LSU football defensive end BJ Ojulari has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Sunday.

Ojulari had 5.5 sacks and 56 total tackles this season. He was a Coaches and AP first-team All-SEC selection, finishing second in the SEC in pressures with 49, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ojulari was a team captain and awarded the No. 18 jersey “worn by the Tiger who best epitomizes what it means to be an LSU football player,” LSU said in a news release at the time.

Ojulari was LSU’s best pass rusher this season. But the Tigers have been aggressive in adding pass-rushing talent through the high school ranks, adding commitments from four-star edge rushers Dashawn Womack and Jaxon Howard, both top-115 recruits nationally.

They also have a commitment from three-star prospect Dylan Carpenter and could add more during the early signing period this month. Freshman Phenom Harold Perkins also played snaps at Ojulari’s jack linebacker position but will likely move back inside as a box linebacker next season.

With edge rusher Desmond Little in the transfer Portal and Ojulari Entering the draft, LSU will need more than just three freshmen to fill their absences. The Tigers will need to add edge rushers from the transfer portal as well.

