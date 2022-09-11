LSU football destroys Southern in Brian Kelly’s first win for Tigers

BATON ROUGE – LSU football’s blowout win against cross-town foes Southern was over before it started.

First, the Jaguars (1-1) fumbled away the opening kickoff. It was their first of three turnovers in the first quarter. Southern then allowed the Tigers (1-1) to score a touchdown on a three-play drive, a second score two minutes later and a third touchdown with 7:16 left in the quarter.

By the end of the first quarter, it was 37-0. When the final whistle blew, it was 65-17.

The first quarter tally set an LSU program record for points in a first quarter. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was taken out of the game after the opening drive of the second quarter.

He was replaced by Garrett Nussmeier, who threw an interception on his fourth pass of the game. Freshman Walker Howard also took his first career snaps in the fourth quarter.

Harold Perkins the edge rusher

With BJ Ojulari out and Ali Gaye sitting in the first half after his targeting penalty in the opener against Florida State, LSU was light on edge rushers and options at the Jack position on Saturday.

Enter Harold Perkins. The freshman didn’t play a snap on defense against the Seminoles a week ago but was needed against the Jaguars with Desmond Little and Sai’vion Jones being LSU’s only options on the edge.

During the preseason, Perkins wasn’t mentioned as a candidate for the position, even as a backup. During the media availability Portions of preseason practices, he never lined up there.

But given his athleticism, it makes sense. And while he’s still learning the nuances of being a middle linebacker, using his tools as a pass rusher and potentially widening his skill set in the meantime is logical.

Getting Kayshon Boutte involved

After only getting two catches for 20 yards in the opener, Boutte was the focal point of the offense against Southern.

The junior caught five passes for 42 yards in the first half. He was involved as a rusher on jet sweeps and, unlike the opener, was consistently in synch with Daniels.

The lesser opponent surely helped his performance. But it was nice for LSU fans to see their star wideout look much more comfortable.

LSU FOOTBALL MISCUESLSU football: Laundry list of miscues leaves Coach Brian Kelly with few excuses

MALIK NABERS PUNT RETURNERBrian Kelly to keep Malik Nabers as LSU football punt returner after two muffed kicks

LSU FOOTBALL SCOUTING REPORTLSU football vs. Southern: Scouting report, Prediction for Brian Kelly’s Tiger Stadium debut

Nussmeier’s worrying performance

It was an almost perfect performance for Daniels. In a little over a quarter of play, the Arizona State transfer completed 10-of-11 passes for 137 yards and four total touchdowns. He also had 18 rushing yards.

He did a better job of keeping his eyes downfield while maneuvering for space in the pocket and was mostly accurate when he threw.

But the same cannot be said for his backup. Nussmeier struggled, throwing two interceptions and completing just one of his first six pass attempts and three of his opening 10.

Given how smoothly the offense operated under Daniels against an inferior opponent, it was an especially ugly performance for Nussmeier.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.