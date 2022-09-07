LSU football Coach Brian Kelly talks about Kayshon Boutte’s FSU performance

BATON ROUGE – LSU football Coach Brian Kelly believes that star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the “least guy that I’m concerned about on our offense.”

Boutte struggled in his first game of the season, catching only 2-of-6 targets for 20 yards in the Tigers’ wild 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday. After the game, he also deleted all mentions of LSU on his Instagram page.

“Obviously, it was a difficult day for him,” Kelly told Reporters Tuesday. “It wasn’t his best but he’s going to have great games. And it’s going to be the totality of his work that he’s going to be evaluated on.”

The Seminoles defeated LSU after Damian Ramos blocked an extra point to negate a 99-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:20 that would have tied the game. It was one of many special teams blunders from LSU, as the Tigers muffed two punts and had a field goal blocked.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who muffed both punts, also deleted all of his Instagram posts following the game.

“We’ve spent some time and we’ve worked on some things that will help him handle the scrutiny,” Kelly said. “And quite frankly, the scrutiny was strong and his reaction was probably similar to what my reaction would be as a 60-year-old. He has handled it in a manner that he’ll learn from and continue to grow from.”

Kelly admitted to The Advertiser in May that he “threw a shot across his bow” at Boutte before spring practices. At the time, Kelly told Reporters that the star wideout was not attending workouts prior to spring practices and needed to learn to “be involved with everything whether you’re injured or not.”

Boutte was recovering from a second ankle surgery after suffering the injury against Kentucky in 2021.

“He’s a great player. He’s a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him,” Kelly said in March. “And what happens is you tend to get distracted because you’re not involved in everything. But he’s learning you got to be involved with everything whether you’re injured or not.”

Boutte had 37 receptions for 503 yards and nine touchdowns in only six games played in 2021. He was on the Fred Biletnikoff Preseason Watchlist and an AP Preseason First Team All-American this year.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.