LSU football announces non-conference game with Houston in 2027

LSU has added another non-conference opponent to its future scheduling. On Tuesday, the Athletic department announced a future non-conference matchup with Houston, scheduled for Labor Day weekend 2027.

The game will be played in NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in the Texas Kickoff. LSU has one other scheduled opponent for the 2027 season on its site and that’s with Oklahoma, although when the Sooners ultimately make the switch to the SEC by the 2025 season, the future of that game is very much in question. The Tigers Matchup with the Cougars will be scheduled to air on a currently undetermined channel on the ESPN network.

It’ll be the fourth scheduled meeting between the two programs, with the purple and gold currently leading the all time series 2-1, including the last Matchup in 2000, when the Tigers won 28-13 with then first year head Coach Nick Saban . The Tigers also have non-conference games scheduled with Florida State in 2023, USC in 2024, Clemson in 2025 and 2026 as a home and home series, and Arizona State in 2029 and 2030 as a home and home series.

“Great regional rivalries, new and old, are part of what makes college football special, and we are thrilled to announce this 2027 Matchup between two outstanding college football programs that mean so much to the Houston area in the University of Houston and LSU,” said General Manager of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, David Fletcher in a statement. “This event will bring college football fans together around an elite early season Big 12 versus SEC showdown, and we anticipate a truly electric atmosphere at NRG Stadium to start the 2027 season.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to Geaux247? Sign up now to get your first month of a VIP pass for $1, and get access to everything Sonny Shipp, Glen West, Bryce Koon and Dylan Sanders have to offer on all things LSU and access to the No. 1 site covering the Tigers.

Sign up for FREE text alerts on Geaux247 to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.

Want the latest news on LSU delivered right to your email? Subscribe to the Geaux247 newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on LSU football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Like us is Facebook. Follow us is Twitter.