LSU-Florida football preview and predictions

LSU Coach Brian Kelly has been a part of a rebuilding process before and he knows that games like this weekend can be foundational in bringing the culture to this program that can last for years.

Even before the results might start to show on the field, there are certain signs that Kelly looks for in a team that will start to translate the message and process he’s hoping to instill in this program. Everything from what time a player goes to bed, to what he eats late at night are all part of the process of building Championship habits.

Off to a 4-2 start in Kelly’s first season, Championship aspirations this year are far fetched but not the building blocks that it takes to get to that point.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything. It’s how they handle their responsibilities away from football, classwork,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do in the classroom. Certainly attention to detail in the day to day habit we’re trying to build with our football team. Those are transformational and you take those into the practice field. Your alignment is right, your assignment is right. All of those things go into execution and trusting you’re gonna do it the right way.”

Here is a look at this weekend’s latest betting odds, injuries, keys to the game and predictions before the second road SEC road trip of the year for the purple and gold.