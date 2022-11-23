LSU enters the top 5 in Week 13’s College Football Playoff rankings

LSU entered the top five in Week 13’s College Football Playoff rankings, with Defending national Champion Georgia holding on to the top spot.

Well. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU rounded out the top four, meaning the first four remained the same. Before we analyze the new CFP top 25, here’s the list of the new rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

Rank School Record Previous 1 Georgia 11-0 1 2 Ohio State 11-0 2 3 Michigan 11-0 3 4 TCU 11-0 4 5 LSU 9-2 6 6 Southern California 10-1 7 7 Alabama 9-2 8 8 Clemson 10-1 9 9 Oregon 9-2 12 10 Tennessee 9-2 5 11 Penn State 9-2 11 12 Kansas State 8-3 15 13 Washington 9-2 17 14 Utah 8-3 10 15 Notre Dame 8-3 18 16 Florida State 8-3 19 17 North Carolina 9-2 13 18 UCLA 8-3 16 19 Tulane 9-2 21 20 Be Miss 8-3 14 21 Oregon State 8-3 23 22 UCF 8-3 20 23 Texas 7-4 NO 24 Cincinnati 9-2 25 25 Louisville 7-4 NO

Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 TCU

Well. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

All four teams are undefeated, but a lot can change with one regular season week remaining and conference championships before the final top 25 — for one, Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet this Saturday.

LSU takes No. 5

LSU rose to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after defeating UAB last week. The Tigers stayed in front of No. 6 Southern California in this week’s rankings.

It’s a significant move, albeit just one spot, because No. 5 obviously is one away from the College Football Playoff field. But with LSU playing an unranked Texas A&M team this week and Southern California playing a ranked opponent (No. 15 Notre Dame), it may be difficult for the Tigers to stay in front of the Trojans if both teams win ahead of conference Championship week. If LSU does end up making the CFP, it would be the first two-loss team to be in the semifinals.

Tennessee drops five spots

Well. 10 Tennessee saw its path to the College Football Playoff disappear, dropping five spots from No. 5. The Volunteers lost to South Carolina in blowout fashion. Yet, Tennessee’s biggest loss came when quarterback Hendon Hooker was deemed out for the season. No Playoffs and no quarterback is a stark contrast for a Vols team that opened the initial CFP rankings at No. 1.

Well. 23 Texas and No. 25 Louisville joined the top 25, replacing Oklahoma State and NC State.

Well. 2 vs. No. 3 leads a Pivotal final week

We had some movement in this week’s poll, but what could happen next Tuesday?

Five ranked vs. ranked games could go a long way in deciding the playoff field:

