LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy declares for NFL Draft | LSU

After emerging as a starter in his third season, junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy declared Tuesday for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roy became the fifth eligible LSU player to turn pro early, and now the Tigers have to find more options at a position without much proven depth. They did not clarify his status for the Citrus Bowl.

Roy, a Baton Rouge native, had two more years of eligibility. They followed senior defensive back Jay Ward, junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari and senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins in declaring for the draft. Junior defensive back Mekhi Garner is also headed for the league after accepting an invitation to a postseason showcase.

A rotational player his first two years, Roy turned into a key piece of the defensive line this season. Starting all but one game, Roy recorded 49 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He played the sixth-most snaps (676) on the defensive interior in the Football Bowl Subdivision, according to Pro Football Focus.

Without Roy, LSU needs help at defensive tackle. The Tigers return sophomore Mekhi Wingo, who earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, and sophomore Maason Smith. There’s not much depth behind them, so LSU is looking for potential transfers.

Roy was on U-High teams that won back-to-back state championships in 2017-18. He signed with LSU two years later as the No. 41 overall player and sixth-best defensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports.