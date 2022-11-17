LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings | LSU

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend.

The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.

The top of the rankings held steady above LSU. In order, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee filled the top five for the second straight week. The Volunteers’ win over LSU inside Tiger Stadium could affect the final rankings after the conference title games.

LSU last weekend clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference Championship game Dec. 3 against Georgia. If the Tigers win out and beat the Bulldogs, they’ll have a strong argument to become the first two-loss team in the playoff, but they may have to leapfrog Tennessee.

The Tigers, who have won four straight games since losing to the Volunteers, host UAB this weekend in the home finale. They then finish the regular season at Texas A&M before heading to the SEC championship.

Tulane dropped four spots to No. 21 after losing to Central Florida on Saturday. The Knights jumped from No. 22 to No. 20 is the strength of their win over the Green Wave.

Full Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. Southern California

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Be Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati