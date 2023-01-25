LSU basketball’s offense hits new low in 60-40 loss at Arkansas

LSU reached a new low offensively in a 60-40 loss at Arkansas on Tuesday night.

The Tigers have been unable to get anything going with the ball in their hands and it showed in another blowout loss. This group has now lost seven straight SEC games, with the latest showing being a 26% shooting effort, 11% from three with 15 turnovers in a matchup that seemed all but lost right from the first media timeout. Arkansas would go on to score 18 points off those LSU turnovers to blow the game open early.

A 21-2 run in the first half really put this one away early as LSU scored just three points over the last 10:47 of the half. The Tigers have had some poor Offensive halves the last few weeks, but Tuesday’s 3-for-25 showing with 10 turnovers against Arkansas was definitely a low point. There was no flow as the Razorbacks defended everything around the rim and the purple and gold just couldn’t create any offense.

Coupled with the bad offense was the worst transition defense you could imagine in the opening frame. Some of that was due to turnovers but this has been a high turnover team all year and never looked as poor as LSU did in the first half against the Razorbacks.

Seemingly dead in the water with no signs of life, the tide completely changed to start the second half of this contest. After such a disappointing early showing, what you really wanted to see from this group was any sign of a Pulse and a little bit of fight.

Percentages were bound to even out to some degree and LSU did come out and score on its first five possessions of the second half to build a little confidence. It sparked a 15-2 LSU run that cut a 24 point Halftime deficit to 11 right out of the break.

LSU’s defense dramatically improved as the Razorbacks struggled offensively like the Tigers did in the first half, allowing the Tigers to get within reach with 14 minutes to go. A 3-of-14 shooting stretch from the Razorbacks to go along with seven turnovers in the opening 12 minutes out of the break helped LSU get out in transition and create open looks.

Adam Miller led the charge during the LSU run and Justice Williams had some nice moments as well. But the Offensive spurt was short lived as turnovers and a lack of good shot creation kept the Tigers from getting this game back into single digits. LSU scored just two field goals over the final nine minutes of the game.

Overall, there is just no part of the Tigers offense that bodes any confidence right now. If not for a really rough second half from Arkansas, this game could’ve looked a lot worse.

Up next for LSU is a 1 pm Matchup with Texas Tech in the final SEC-Big 12 showdown.