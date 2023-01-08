LSU basketball’s offense falls flat in deflating loss to Texas A&M

One game doesn’t define a season. But Saturday was pretty ugly for LSU basketball.

The Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) disappeared on offense on their way to a second consecutive loss in SEC play, falling to Texas A&M in College Station, 69-56.

The Aggies (10-5, 2-0) shut down KJ Williams and the Tigers’ offense, limiting them to just 34.7% shooting. Texas A&M did an excellent job of protecting its rim, not allowing Trae Hannibal to affect the game with his physical downhill drives.

Adam Miller led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points and Williams in rebounds with eight. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Dexter Dennis’ team-leading 17 points and Marble’s nine rebounds.

LSU’s defense wasn’t bad, Mostly executing to a reasonable degree in the halfcourt against the Aggies’ mediocre offense. But it didn’t matter. The Tigers’ offense was that poor.

Bad shooting games happen. But if LSU can’t find a way to generate better looks around the rim or hit more 3-point shots, it’s going to have trouble scoring points for the remainder of this season.

A slow start for Adam Miller

Miller had trouble hitting any shots to start Saturday’s Matchup and was the driving reason behind LSU’s early struggles on offense. He made just one of his first five shot attempts and finished the first half with just six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

However, they shot the ball better in the second half, drilling 3-of-4 attempts and scoring 10 points.

But overall, the Tigers need Miller to be a more efficient scorer. The Illinois transfer has been given plenty of free Rein to take shots, as he’s second on the team in field goal attempts per game at 11.6, but they aren’t going in. He was shooting 36.8% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range entering Saturday.

Miller missing all of last season with a torn ACL might explain much of his slow start to the season. But if LSU wants to advance in the postseason, the Tigers need him to shoot the ball better, as he did in the second half on Saturday.

Not taking advantage of open threes in the first half

LSU had problems getting to the rim or taking advantage of the open looks the Aggies were giving up from 3-point range. LSU hit just 4-of-14 from beyond the arc and had just two points in the paint by halftime.

That has been par for the course for Texas A&M’s defense this season. The Aggies give up open 3-pointers – opponents are shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc on 24.1 attempts per game vs. Texas A&M this season – but have done a good job of Walling off the rim. Opponents are hitting just 45.8% of their shots from 2-point range.

A 6-2 run to end the first half got LSU back into the game a bit after trailing by as many as 15, but that was mostly due to a Texas A&M offense that wasn’t great either. The Aggies hit just 46.4% of their shots in the opening half.

The Lone bright spot for LSU: Cam Hayes

Hayes showcased his excellent ball-handling skills and underrated athleticism on Saturday, posting 10 points by Halftime and being a dangerous scoring threat off the dribble.

He was the one positive surrounding LSU’s offense in the first half. Perhaps if the Tigers gave him more touches in the second, the game could have been a lot closer. Hayes didn’t attempt a shot in the second.

