LSU Basketball’s Flau’Jae Johnson Inks Major Shoe Deal

Kim Mulkey’s latest weapon, Flau’Jae Johnson, hasn’t played a single minute of college basketball yet, but that hasn’t stopped endorsement deals from bringing her onto their team. Johnson’s latest partnership? A shoe deal with Puma.

The viral sensation, who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, has always dreamed of playing under the brightest lights and that is precisely what she’ll get to do at LSU.

Through the new name, image and likeness rules within the NCAA, players now have the opportunity to sign endorsement deals and earn money. Johnson has the chance to benefit from NIL more than anyone.

The 18-year-old hooper and rap artist is already creating a new lane for Women’s basketball and it starts with equal opportunities through NIL. LSU has proven their acceptance of this new rule in college athletics and Johnson is maximizing her opportunities in a big way.

With a tremendous social media following and already inking a record deal, Johnson can earn money without having to worry about forfeiting her eligibility.

Johnson spoke on the timing of NIL coming into play just as she was about to make her college decision.

“God just Blessed me… I can take care of my family for generations just what I do in these four years right here. People don’t understand how big, big of an opportunity that is,” Johnson told ABC News. “I’m not taking it for granted; like everything I’ve gotta do I’m going to make sure I do it.”

A four-star Recruit out of Marietta, Georgia, Johnson has all the tools to be successful on the basketball court, and with Kim Mulkey Guiding her these next few years, it’ll be interesting to monitor the growth she makes on the floor.

Off the floor, she has the chance to become one of the highest NIL earners in the college game. Already attaining a significant following on Instagram with brand deals calling her left and right, LSU basketball has a star in the making with Flau’Jae Johnson.