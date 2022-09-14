LSU Basketball’s Flau’Jae Johnson Inks Major Shoe Deal

Kim Mulkey’s latest weapon, Flau’Jae Johnson, hasn’t played a single minute of college basketball yet, but that hasn’t stopped endorsement deals from bringing her onto their team. Johnson’s latest partnership? A shoe deal with Puma.

The viral sensation, who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, has always dreamed of playing under the brightest lights and that is precisely what she’ll get to do at LSU.

