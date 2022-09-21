LSU basketball’s 2022-23 TV and tipoff times in SEC schedule announced

BATON ROUGE – The TV and tipoff schedule for LSU basketball, Coach Matt McMahon’s first season at the helm, during SEC play was released by the conference on Wednesday.

The Tigers will play on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU seven times during conference play and on SEC Network 11 times.

LSU begins SEC play against Arkansas on Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge. Its first road game of the season will be at Kentucky on Jan. 3.

The conference schedule for the Tigers won’t be any friendlier after that with Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas being the next six games.

McMahon’s first game at LSU will be at home on Nov. 9 against Kansas City. The Tigers will then face Arkansas State and New Orleans before traveling to the Cayman Islands to participate in the Cayman Islands Classic with Illinois State, Akron, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, Rhode Island, Tulane and Nevada.

LSU will also play Texas Tech in the SEC/BIG12 Challenge in Baton Rouge on Jan. 28.

LSU basketball’s 2023 SEC schedule

December 28 – LSU vs. Arkansas (8 p.m., ESPN2/U)

Jan. 3 – LSU at Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN)

Jan. 7 – LSU at Texas A&M (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 10 – LSU vs. Florida (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 14 – LSU at Alabama (3 p.m., ESPN/2)

Jan. 18 – LSU vs. Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN 2/U)

Jan. 21 – LSU vs. Tennessee (3 p.m., ESPN/2)

Jan. 24 – LSU at Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN/2/U)

February 1 – LSU at Missouri (8 p.m., SEC Network)

February 4 – LSU vs. Alabama (3 p.m., ESPN/2/U)

February 8 – LSU at Mississippi State (8 p.m., SEC Network)

February 11 – LSU vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

February 14 – LSU at Georgia (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

February 18 – LSU vs. South Carolina (12 p.m., SEC Network)

February 22 – LSU vs. Vanderbilt (6 p.m., SEC Network)

February 25 – LSU at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

March 1 – LSU vs. Missouri (8 p.m., SEC Network)

March 4 – LSU at Florida (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.