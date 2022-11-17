LSU basketball vs. New Orleans live score updates

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball will look to remain undefeated, as New Orleans travels to the Pete Maravich Assembly to face the Tigers on Thursday (7 pm CT., SEC Network+).

LSU (2-0) has won its first two games of Coach Matt McMahon’s tenure, defeating Kansas City and Arkansas State, 74-63 and 61-52, respectively. In the Tigers’ win against the Red Wolves, Adam Miller led the way with 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

New Orleans (1-1) lost its season opener last Monday to Butler in blowout fashion, 89-53. The Privateers then bounced back in their home opener over the weekend against St. Francis (Illinois) with a 65-63 win.

LSU is 12-4 all-time against the Privateers; the last time the two programs squared off was in 2019, a 90-54 LSU win. The Tigers have won the previous six matchups between the two sides.

