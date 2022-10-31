LSU basketball team heading into final week of preseason practice with season opener approaching | LSU

The LSU basketball team is entering the final week of preparations for the start of the Matt McMahon era, which officially begins Nov. 9 when the Tigers host Missouri-Kansas City.

McMahon updated Reporters Monday on the progress of his team, which Sunday had its second closed-door scrimmage of the preseason. The NCAA allows schools to play two exhibition games or two “secret” scrimmages, which McMahon prefers.

Even after the scrimmages, the Tigers’ Coach said he hasn’t settled on a starting lineup or rotations just yet — things that will work themselves out in the final six practices leading up to the UMKC game and even beyond.

“We’re working hard to establish what the roles will be on opening night,” McMahon said. “I think you’ll see those evolve as the season goes along.

“We’re going to be a work in progress. … We have a lot of work to do, but our guys have been really committed to that process.”

While he couldn’t offer details from the scrimmages, he noted his team got a lot out of them.

“They were great for us,” they said. “They enabled us to play a lot of different combinations against really good competition. You don’t have to play just two 20-minute halves, you’re able to play for longer.

“So we got more time, which we need. Like most coaches would say, there was good, there was bad and there was ugly. These next nine days and these next six practices are going to be critical there going into the opener.”

Hannibal good to go

LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed McMahon from Murray State to Baton Rouge, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season.

Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already received a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.

“Trae is fully cleared and eligible to play,” McMahon said Monday. “We’re expecting him to have a major impact on the team.”

A 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, Hannibal played two years for South Carolina before entering the transfer portal and moving on to Murray State last season.

Hannibal is one of six transfers — including two of his Murray teammates — who decided to join McMahon after all 13 LSU Scholarship players entered the transfer Portal following the firing of Will Wade.

Three of the players, including the prized shooting guard Adam Miller, returned to the LSU fold.

Hannibal played in all 34 games with one start last season for Murray State, which reached the second round of the NCAA tournament and finished the season 31-3.

In 21.9 minutes per game, Hannibal averaged a career-high 9.2 points while shooting 51.9% from the field. He also topped his previous career-bests in rebounds (5.1) and assists (2.5) and added 1.2 steals a game.

In 80 career games, Hannibal has connected on 47.8% of his field-goal attempts and has averaged 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Arkansas State time set

LSU’s home game with Arkansas State on Nov. 12 now has a tipoff time following the Southeastern Conference’s announcement of its football schedule for that date.

The Arkansas State contest will start at 5 pm, which will allow LSU fans to watch the football team play at Arkansas before heading to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the basketball game.

LSU’s football game at Arkansas will kick off at 11 am