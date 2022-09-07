LSU basketball sets schedule for first Matt McMahon season

The LSU men’s basketball team announced their full 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday setting the table for the start of the Matt McMahon tenure in Baton Rouge.

LSU will play 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center starting with the season opener on November 9 against Missouri-Kansas City.

The Tigers will start Southeastern Conference play this year on Dec. 28 against Arkansas. The Razorbacks were 28-game winners a season ago and advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 a year ago.

LSU will play nine teams at least once that won at least 20 games last season and will face 12 teams that advanced to post-season play with the possibility of playing at least one more depending on results during the in-season tournament.

New LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon will begin his tenure after a stellar career as head coach at Murray State. The Tiger staff has had to build a roster virtually from scratch bringing in some familiar players from the Racers program along with top transfers from the Portal and some outstanding high school prospects.

The non-conference schedule will be highlighted by a game with Wake Forest, Winner of 25 games a year ago and a quarterfinalist in the NIT. The Demon Deacons and the Tigers will meet in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Dec. 10. LSU defeated Georgia Tech in a battle of SEC vs. ACC a season ago.

LSU will also host an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game in Baton Rouge as Texas Tech comes to town on Jan. 28. Texas Tech had 27 wins and a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 a season ago.

The Tigers will also host Florida (Jan. 10), Auburn (Jan. 18), Tennessee (Jan. 21), Alabama (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 11), South Carolina (Feb. 18), Vanderbilt (Feb. 22) and Missouri (March 1).

The Tigers play home-and-home this year against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Tigers in-season tournament this year will be the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 21-23. LSU will play the opening game of the first day against Illinois State on Nov. 21 and will face either Akron or Western Kentucky on the second day. The opponent on the third day will be against a team from the other side of the bracket: Akron, Kansas State, Nevada and Tulane.

Starting times and television or streaming networks will be announced for the schedule in the coming weeks.

2022-23 LSU Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

November

Wed. 9 — MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY

Sat. 12 – ARKANSAS STATE

Thurs. 17 – DREAM

Mon. 21 – vs. Illinois State (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Support. 22 – vs. Akron/Western Kentucky (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Wed. 23 – TBD (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Sun. 27— WOFFORD

December

Fri. 2 – TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Sat. 10 – vs. Wake Forest (Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Georgia)

Support. 13 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Sat. 17 – WINTHROP

Wed. 21 – EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Wed. 28 – ARKANSAS (SEC)

JANUARY

Support. 3 – at Kentucky (SEC)

Sat. 7 – at Texas A&M (SEC)

Support. 10 – FLORIDA (SEC)

Sat. 14 – at Alabama (SEC)

Wed. 18 – AUBURN (SEC)

Sat. 21 – TENNESSEE (SEC)

Support. 24 – at Arkansas (SEC)

Sat. 28 – TEXAS TECH (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

Wed 1 – at Missouri (SEC)

Sat. 4 – ALABAMA (SEC)

Wed. 8 – at Mississippi State (SEC)

Sat. 11 – TEXAS A&M (SEC)

Support. 14 – at Georgia (SEC)

Sat. 18 – SOUTH CAROLINA (SEC)

Wed. 22 – VANDERBILT (SEC)

Sat. 25 – at Ole Miss (SEC)

MARCH

Wed. 1 – MISSOURI (SEC)

Sat. 4 – at Florida (SEC)

8-12 – at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)