LSU basketball puts together a complete performance in a 91-62 win over UNO

The goal for LSU and Matt McMahon is to show growth in every game during the non-conference portion of the Tigers’ schedule.

McMahon has acknowledged this group is a work in progress but on Thursday night, the Tigers strung together a dominant performance, knocking off UNO 91-62 in the PMAC, with star New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in attendance.

A 29-6 run in the first half was easily the most impressive stretch of complementary basketball the Tigers have played to date. LSU would build out a 47-25 lead in the opening 20 minutes and it was a complete team effort on the Offensive end as nine different players would score as the Tigers built their lead.

The one concerning portion of the Offensive output continued to be the team struggles to finish around the basket in the first half. Coming in shooting less than 40% on its twos, the purple and gold would show some improvement with a 13-of-19 showing on their layups. But that was essentially rendered unimportant as the defensive effort helped lead to offense on a pretty consistent basis.

Defensively, players were flying around on the perimeter creating turnovers and transition opportunities while also owning the glass. LSU forced 23 turnovers for the game that led to 22 points in transition. The rebounding was also in the Tigers’ favor for most of the night as the 12 Offensive rebounds were a good mark for this group, just one shy of its season high.

LSU was led by the play of Justice Hill in the starting lineup, but also Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain off the bench. Hill set the tone early with his sharp shooting on the outside and perimeter defense while Fountain came off the bench and delivered an all around impactful performance.

Hill would finish with 12 points while Fountain would add 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals on the night. It was Fountain’s energy that really stood out above all else in this game as his length and defensive instincts constantly made life difficult on the visiting Privateers. Cam Hayes also chipped in 13 points off the bench in an effort that saw the Tigers score 51 total points off the bench.

“I think it started at the defensive end. Fountain off the bench had seven steals and he led us in Offensive rebounds. Those were big–effort, hustle–type plays. That gave us the ability to go out there and get some transition, easier baskets, and some confidence on the Offensive end. I thought the bench was great,” McMahon said. “Kendal Coleman got seven rebounds, I thought he was very physical. Adam Miller got a lot of good looks. We want him to take every single one of those three. It was very encouraging for me to see us go 12–for–28 from three on a night that he didn’t shoot as well as he’s capable of. He’s one of the top shooters in all of college basketball. I thought that balance off the bench was key to the game.”

It was also good to see the Tigers have an all around game like this when leading scorer Adam Miller turned in a rather pedestrian night shooting the ball. Little signs of growth like that is what McMahon and this staff are hoping to see during this non-conference stretch of games.

After opening up a 22 point advantage in the first half, LSU would come out focused and put the game away early in the second frame, stretching the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

The halfcourt offense continued to have its ups and downs, with the biggest consistency for points coming in transition as back-to-back turnovers that led to Breakaway dunks for Hill and Trae Hannibal were the highlights of the second half. To see the two smallest players on the floor put up back-to-back plays like that even caught the attention of the visiting Williamson, who the camera caught giving a thumbs up on the momentum swinging run.

LSU cruised to its first blowout win of the McMahon era, improving to 3-0 on the young season and showing signs of growth in the process. Up next for the Tigers is a road trip to the Cayman Islands, where the purple and gold will play three games in three days beginning Monday.