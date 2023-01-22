LSU basketball gets blown out by Tennessee in sixth consecutive loss

BATON ROUGE — Just because you look swell, doesn’t mean you’ll play well.

LSU basketball – while donning white and gold retro jerseys in Celebration of the school’s 1979 SEC Championship – learned that lesson against No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday as the Volunteers marched into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and smacked the Tigers 77-56.

LSU (12-7, 1-6 SEC) couldn’t generate good looks in the half-court against Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked defense, according to KenPom.com. The Volunteers (16-3, 6-1) did an excellent job of forcing turnovers and converting open looks from beyond the arc, drilling 12 of 32 attempts.

Tennessee guard Josiah Jordan-James led the Vols with 22 points, while KJ Williams recorded a team-high 16 points for the Tigers.

The path does get a bit easier for LSU moving forward. The Tigers travel to face No. 25 Arkansas on Tuesday before squaring off against Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

But with the way LSU has struggled in recent weeks – losing six straight in SEC play and falling in each matchup by at least 11 points – no win is guaranteed this season.

Turnovers maul the Tigers

LSU and Tennessee held similar shooting percentages at halftime. The Vols held a 39% field goal percentage while the Tigers were at 36%.

But the Volunteers held a 39-22 lead. Why? LSU committed 10 turnovers in the opening half, surrendering 15 points off of its mistakes. And although the Tigers played a respectable half-court defense, they couldn’t force enough turnovers of their own.

Six more turnovers committed by LSU before the 11:51 mark in the second half buried the Tigers in an even deeper hole, as the Vols scored 10 more points off of their Mistakes to take a 59-34 lead.

Another dry spell from 3-point range

Once again, LSU went ice cold from 3-point range.

The Tigers were just 2-of-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, at one point missing nine straight attempts. The streak didn’t break until Cam Hayes hit a triple with 4:11 to play in the first.

Adam Miller couldn’t convert any of his three attempts from 3-point range in the first half. Williams, LSU’s best shooter from deep, went 0-for-4 from three. The Tigers struggled to the point where they only attempted two 3-pointers in the second.

