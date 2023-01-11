LSU basketball falls to Florida, dropping third straight SEC game

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball is officially in trouble.

The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) lost their third consecutive game on Tuesday, falling to Florida at home, 67-56. It was LSU’s first defeat at home in Coach Matt McMahon’s tenure and its third straight against an unranked opponent.

But none of that should concern LSU fans the most. There are winning streaks and losing streaks. It’s the timing of it that should be most alarming.

The last two games for LSU, against Texas A&M and Florida (9-7, 2-2), were supposed to be the winnable ones. After Tuesday, the Tigers face No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, No. 22 Auburn, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 16 Arkansas again (but this time on the road) consecutively. Beating the Razorbacks to open SEC play was a start, but the Tigers couldn’t afford what’s happened since.

KJ Williams led the Tigers with 23 points and Trae Hannibal had 12 rebounds. Their effort was valiant but not enough to overcome an inept second-half shooting performance from LSU. Florida’s offense wasn’t much better but improved as the game went along, as star forward Colin Castleton finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

KJ Williams got the ball early and often … but it wasn’t enough

After attempting just six shots against Texas A&M, LSU made sure to get the ball to its star forward quickly and frequently against Florida. Williams attempted six shots and scored seven points by the 11:58 mark of the first half.

Even with Florida star Colin Castleton assigned to him defensively on most possessions, LSU found openings to feed him the ball, unlike against the Aggies on Saturday. Williams had eight shot attempts, including six from 3-point range, by the end of the first half.

But the problem for LSU wasn’t Williams’ lack of shot volume: It was his shot efficiency. Williams drained just one of his shots from beyond the arc, contributing to LSU’s lackluster 5-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

Williams’ lack of efficiency from the floor wasn’t LSU’s biggest problem. The Tigers took too many bad shots, particularly in the second half, and paid for their turnovers. Florida had scored 17 points off of LSU’s 11 turnovers by the 11-minute mark of the second half.

Tyrell Ward steps up

With Cam Hayes and Mwani Wilkinson out of the lineup, it opened the door for freshman forward Tyrell Ward to play his first minutes against SEC competition.

Despite being the No. 34 Recruit in the Nation out of DeMatha Catholic High School, according to 247Sports Composite, Ward played sparingly throughout the nonconference slate. The only game he played double-digit minutes (10) was during LSU’s blowout win over New Orleans.

In two playing stints in the first half against the Gators, Ward ultimately held his own. He drilled a 3-pointer during both stretches and LSU outscored Florida by five points when he was on the floor.

Ward may not be the solution to all of LSU’s problems, but the Talented freshman certainly could provide the necessary shooting and spacing the Tigers need to make life easier for Williams and Adam Miller.

LSU BASKETBALL CONCERNSUnpacking LSU basketball’s loss to Texas A&M. Why rebounding and offense in paint a concern

LSU BASKETBALL FALLS TO TEXAS A&MLSU basketball’s offense falls flat in a deflating loss to Texas A&M in College Station

Containing Castleton … also not enough

The biggest key of the game for LSU was to slow down Colin Castleton, Florida’s star rim protector and post scorer.

And through the first half and the opening 10 minutes of the second, that’s what LSU accomplished. Castleton had just seven points on three shot attempts by the time LSU called a timeout at the 13:38 mark of the second half.

But containing Castleton wasn’t enough. The Gators led 41-36 by the time McMahon had called the timeout, as LSU’s offense was taking too many ill-advised shots. That continued into the second half as Castleton got more involved in the offense.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.