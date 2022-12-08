LSU Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Earns Prestigious Honor

LSU Women’s Basketball signee and one of the top players in the country has been named the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year by the Independence Bowl Foundation.

She will be honored on December 23 at the Independence Bowl.

Out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, Williams is the No. 1 high school Women’s basketball player in the Nation according to AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings. She is the headliner of the 2022 LSU signing class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN, which also includes Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent. Williams is the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year – a season in which she led Parkway to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance while averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals as a junior.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button