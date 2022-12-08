LSU Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Earns Prestigious Honor

LSU Women’s Basketball signee and one of the top players in the country has been named the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year by the Independence Bowl Foundation.

She will be honored on December 23 at the Independence Bowl.

Out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana, Williams is the No. 1 high school Women’s basketball player in the Nation according to AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings. She is the headliner of the 2022 LSU signing class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN, which also includes Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent. Williams is the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year – a season in which she led Parkway to a 34-3 record and a state championship appearance while averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals as a junior.

While being a Louisiana and national star, Williams has also enjoyed tremendous success on the international circuit as a three-time gold medalist with Team USA. On the summer circuit in Hungary, she was an integral part of Team USA who won the FIBA ​​U17 World Cup and the FIBA ​​3×3 U18 World Cup. The six-foot guard was named MVP in the latter.

The success Williams enjoyed during her junior year has continued in her senior year. The LSU signee was named a finalist for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year watch list on November 16. She was the only junior in the country to be named a finalist for the 2022 Naismith Player of the Year.

Williams will continue to take her career to the next level, as she will head to Baton Rouge to join the LSU Women’s Basketball team in 2023.

Williams joins Golfers Sam Burns (2014) and Phillip Barbaree, Jr. (2015) as recent Amateur standouts from the Shreveport-Bossier City area to be honored with the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year Award. Many of the Greatest Athletes and sports figures from Shreveport-Bossier City have been honored with the award – including NFL players Dak Prescott (2019), Morris Claiborne (2013) and Arnaz Battle (2002); professional Golfers Hal Sutton (1983), David Toms (1997) and Burns; sportscaster Tim Brando (1992); and MLB players Todd Walker (1998) and Scott Baker (2007). Joe Delaney was posthumously honored as the Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year in 2021.

The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be the 46th playing of Shreveport’s annual college football Bowl game—set to kick off on Friday, December 23 at 2 pm CT between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston Cougars.