LSU Basketball Back On The Home Court Friday Against UT Arlington – LSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, 6-1 on the young season, looks to go into the final exam break on a good note as it hosts UT Arlington Friday night at 7 pm at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Since the game is on the second day of the month, tickets are available for the game online at LSUTix.net and at the upper Concourse ticket windows beginning at 6 pm on Friday for just $2 each. The sixth-grade basketball team from Our Lady of Mercy, the Blue Jays, will show their skills at halftime.

The game will be broadcast on the Affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with Patrick Wright and former LSU Coach John Brady on the call. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

UT Arlington is 4-4 on the year, coming off a Monday 99-41 win at home versus Howard Payne. The game marked the seventh largest margin of victory in program history and also tied the largest rebound margin in a UTA game at +36. Chendall Weaver had 17 points for the Mavericks, while Shemar Wilson had a double double for the Mavericks with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Mavericks do not have any players averaging in double figures in scoring, but eight players scoring between six and nine points. Wilson averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Aaron Cash is at 8.8 points. The team averages 71.8 points, compared to 61.8 for opponents.

LSU did not have one of its best defensive games on Sunday in a 78-75 win over Wofford, but the defense stepped up in the last 4:25 when LSU was down five points in the contest to the Terriers.

The Tigers outscored the Terriers, 12-4, the rest of the way, holding a team that had made 11 three-pointers without a three over the rest of the game.

Adam Miller led LSU with 26 points, hitting six three-pointers with KJ Williams scoring 15 and Trae Hannibal off the bench getting 12 points. The Tigers shot 52.8 percent for the game (28-53) with eight treys.

LSU was out rebounded in the contest, 30-26, and it was 14-6 in favor of Wofford in second chance points (including 12-0 at a point Midway through the second half) in a game that featured eight ties and 19 leads changes.

The Tigers will then begin final exams for the fall semester on Monday before getting geared up at the end of the week for its second straight appearance in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. LSU will face Wake Forest in the 1 pm CT game.