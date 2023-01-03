LSU 63, Purdue football 7: Grading the Boilers

ORLANDO, Florida – Purdue’s football season concluded Monday at Camping World Stadium with a 63-7 loss to LSU.

Offense

D

Listen, it was bad. It took Purdue nearly the entire first half to cross midfield. then, the Boilermakers promptly turned it over with a bad pass that was intercepted. By that point, Purdue was already swimming upstream. Purdue’s best plays were a fake punt snapped to defensive end Jack Sullivan and a 26-yard pass by Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, a receiver. Purdue was going to need some trick plays against LSU. But it can’t be the only thing that has any success. An early deep ball to Deion Burks looked like a home run, but the pass was dropped, or it would’ve been a 7-7 game. That set the tone for the game and the 99-yard interception return to end it embodied exactly how the day went for Purdue. Giving a slight pass because there were obviously some guys in different roles than they’ve been all season.

Defense

F

LSU broke conceivably every Citrus Bowl record for offense. That happens when you rack up 594 yards and nine touchdowns – eight of them on offense. After forcing a punt on LSU’s first drive, the Boilermakers then watched five straight scoring drives. If not for Jamari Brown’s interception in the end zone, LSU would’ve put up 70. Even without Cory Trice and Jalen Graham, there was enough on the defensive side to prevent what transpired. Purdue had zero sacks and some of the biggest plays for LSU came on third down. This was a game where the offense needed help from the defense and that didn’t happen.

Special teams

B

There’s not a whole lot to go on here, but what there was proved to be decently good. The fake punt direct snap to Sullivan picked up a first down. Jack Ansell averaged 42.8 yards per punt and Mitchell Fineran was good on his lone extra point. Purdue also got solid punt returns from Andrew Sowinski and TJ Sheffield.

Coaching

D

It was tough circumstances and I applaud the coaches who stuck around to make a time of Turmoil somewhat more comforting. Try as he might, Drew Brees is not a Miracle worker, but his presence did rub off on some and made an impact, just not on the scoreboard. Brian Brohm said a reason why he stayed and took over coaching duties was to prevent a situation like what happened Monday at Camping World Stadium. We all know how it turned out. And on top of it, Devin Mockobee was taken out of the game once it was out of hand when, by that point, rooting for him to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the season became the Lone thing to root for.

Play of the game

Only because it symbolized everything this game was, it’s Quad Wilson’s 99-yard interception return touchdown in the final minute. It was a player deep on the depth chart who, when he was in the midst of a Citrus Bowl record return, had LSU beat Reporters searching for a roster to see who it was. For good reason. Wilson is a transfer from McNeese State who before Monday had played in just one game for LSU and had no stats.

Player of the game

Malik Nabers. There were some frantic fans in Louisiana when other star receivers opted out, but Nabers put those fans at ease. He was the Most Valuable Player. He scored a receiving touchdown and threw one to quarterback Jayden Daniels on the “Philly Special.” In all, nine catches for 163 yards, including 116 yards after the catch. For good measure, he threw for 50 yards, completing both of his passing attempts.