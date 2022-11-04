LR schools to revisit goal to raise career education

Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright will ask the district’s School Board at its meeting next week to revisit its goal to increase by 5% every year for five years the percentage of students who are enrolled in career and technical education courses.

‘There has been a lot of attention to this goal in the past few days,” Wright said at a forum Thursday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. “We’ll be making sure that this is a goal we want to continue Pursuing in our district.”

The plan to ask the board to revisit the 5% goal comes as some Parkview Magnet High School Faculty and parents have in recent days taken to social media platforms to object to possible changes in the long-standing arts and sciences emphasis at the school to a focus on teaching trades and reducing the school’s unique course offerings.

The possible changes are largely the result of a countywide effort to establish career-themed academies in each of Pulaski County’s traditional public high schools.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about career pathways and career-technical education,” said Wright. “When we hear terms like career-technical education, we, or I, automatically go back and think about trades like welding and auto-mechanics. That is a part of CTE but there is another component of CTE that goes into the extremely technical areas .

“CTE courses are not just for kids who are not going to college,” he said, citing an academy for Biomedical science at the district’s Southwest High School.

He called career-technical education “far reaching and wide.”

The countywide effort, known as the Academies of Central Arkansas, is a joint initiative of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the four Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts.

Chamber and district leaders have been working since early 2019 to adapt the Ford Next Generation Learning model of using a career focus to teach academics. The model is used in dozens of school systems in the nation, including in Nashville, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky.

The model — slowed in its Arkansas implementation because of the covid-19 Pandemic — calls for an introductory seminar for ninth-graders who then select an academy — courses or programs of study — for their upper grades, which may include Internships and the acquisition of industry certifications.

Plans for Parkview call for the establishment of the University Sciences and the Applied Design academies.

“Students will have the opportunity to specialize in pathways that include our current arts courses … but also our digital/technical-driven additions,” the school’s website states. “As a University Sciences Academy student, the existing rigor will be enhanced with pathways to include a focus on medical sciences, environmental and ecological sciences, and scientific research and technical writing.”

Wright, superintendent of the district since July, in a widely distributed memorandum Wednesday acknowledged “angst and alarm” in the Parkview community but said, “first of all, there are no plans to dismantle magnet programs at Parkview.”

They said the formation of the Ford Next Generation Learning-style academies have been delayed at Parkview because of the school’s record of achievement.

“We recognize the need to prepare our students for the 21st Century world, while maintaining the very programs that make our school unique,” he said in the memo. “We are exploring ways to determine if we will Embed three academy courses to our magnet course requirements (seven total courses), add the three academy courses to our magnet course requirements (10 total courses), or implement a combination of either of these options .

“Either way, the magnet programs will still be intact, and students will have increased elective options (ie additional Advanced Placement classes, magnet-related career technical education pathways, or electives in a totally different magnet program).

“We value our stakeholder’s Voices and have worked extremely hard to include these Voices at every level,” the memo also said, adding that there will be dates and times established for parents to learn more about the options for Parkview.

“One hundred percent of the students assigned to Parkview will be assigned to a magnet area in science, choral music, orchestra, band, visual arts, drama, or dance. Students in their chosen magnet area must take two classes in that area each year in addition to the regular curriculum outlined by the state department of education.”