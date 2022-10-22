LPGA Tour experiences Massive brand partnership growth in 2022

According to a report from SponsorUnited, the LPGA Tour inked more brand deals than any other Women’s sports leagues in 2022. SponsorUnited

Women’s golf is trending in the right direction.

According to a study from marketing and advertising company SponsorUnited, the LPGA Tour led all Women’s sports Leagues with 940 brand deals in 2022. That number represents a 30% increase in overall brand deals year-over-year for the league, with an 18% rise in new brand partnerships.

The LPGA inked 17 more deals than the league in second place, the Women’s Tennis Association, and over 400 more deals than the National Women’s Soccer League, which claimed third. The LPGA’s 30% growth year-over-year also led all Women’s sports Leagues in 2022. Partnership deals across all Women’s sports increased 20% year-over-year as well.

Since 2019, the LPGA Tour’s deal growth has grown by 75%, while their overall brand growth has increased by 73%. The PGA Tour has grown by 15% and 20%, respectively, over that same time.

The report also identified Major Winner Lexi Thompson as one of the top-10 most endorsed Athletes in Women’s sports. Thompson owns 21 brand deals, making her the fourth-most endorsed women’s athlete behind Alex Morgan, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

In the college ranks, Stanford junior Rachel Heck led the way as the most endorsed women’s golfer. She owns six sponsorship deals — including Nike and Ping — making her one of the most sought-after Women’s Athletes competing in the NCAA.

