LPGA Tour Announces $100 Million Record Purse For 2023

On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that its 2023 season will be a record-breaking one, as the Tour sees an increase in prize money, with the top players of the Women’s game competing for $101.4 million over 33 events in 12 countries.

2023 is set to be a huge year for the Women’s game as, not only is there the Biennial playing of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a team match-play competition that features eight national squads of four players, but also the historic Solheim Cup, which will be held at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain.

Speaking about the schedule, LPGA Tour Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, stated: “Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour. The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television.

“All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading Women’s professional sports property in the world. The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in Women’s sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course. As the home to the world’s best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big.”

What does the 2023 schedule involve you may ask? Well, not only will the LPGA Tour travel to 12 countries, but also 11 states across the United States. There will also be new Venues featuring, with The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, making its debut as host of The Chevron Championship, formerly known as the ANA Inspiration where it was played at Mission Hills Country Club.

Minjee Lee currently leads the LPGA Tour’s official money list for the 2022 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

More history will continue to be made throughout the season, with a minimum $9 million purse featuring at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a $10 million purse at the US Women’s Open, which will be played at Pebble Beach for the first time, and the season -ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the Winner will pick up $2 million, the largest single Prize in the history of Women’s golf.

As mentioned previously, there is also the Solheim Cup in Spain, with the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown returning to the LPGA Tour calendar for the first time since 2018.