LPGA Tour Announces $100 Million Record Purse For 2023

On Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that its 2023 season will be a record-breaking one, as the Tour sees an increase in prize money, with the top players of the Women’s game competing for $101.4 million over 33 events in 12 countries.

2023 is set to be a huge year for the Women’s game as, not only is there the Biennial playing of the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a team match-play competition that features eight national squads of four players, but also the historic Solheim Cup, which will be held at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía, Spain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button