LPGA Star Nelly Korda Signs With Nike

Nelly Korda is one of the biggest stars in the game of golf and has earned the Acclaim from those on, not only the LPGA circuit, but also the PGA Tour circuit, with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa calling her “the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour.”

Now, just like the 15-time Major winner, Korda has revealed via her social media platforms that she has signed with Nike, with the 24-year-old set to don their apparel for the foreseeable future.

