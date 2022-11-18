LPGA Releases 2023 schedule featuring over $100 million in official Prize money

The 2023 LPGA schedule will feature 33 official events totaling more than $100 million in prize money, the tour announced Friday.

“Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a press release. “The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading Women’s professional sports property in the world.”

The tour will compete in 11 states in the US, as well as 12 countries and regions, with a total purse of $101.4 million, up from $93.5 million this past season. The Women’s five majors will combine to offer $37.9 million, more than 37% of the season-long total payout.

Full 2023 LPGA Tour schedule

The new campaign will begin Jan. 19-22, with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida. It will conclude Nov. 16-19, with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. In addition to the official events, the Biennial Solheim Cup will be contested in Spain, Sept. 22-24, and the Biennial Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown will return to the calendar, May 4-7 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The major season will change in ’23, as the Chevron Championship will see a new venue and new date. It will no longer be contested at Mission Hills Country Club in California, but at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. It will also be held three weeks later (April 20-23) than has been tradition.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (June 22-25) will be contested at Baltusrol’s Lower Course in New Jersey, while the US Women’s Open (July 6-9) will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links. There is a bye week between those two majors.