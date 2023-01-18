LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions

Past LPGA winners arrived at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club for this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to find a less than ideal setup.

According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, players were told that no private locker rooms were available for their use at the LPGA’s season opener.

Hilton Grand Vacations VP of Sports Marketing, Aaron Stewart, explained that a plan to provide temporary lockers for the week fell through. Players have access to the Women’s bathrooms and showers, but there is no storage available for the 29 Golfers competing in the event.

