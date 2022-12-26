LP hosting new four-team holiday tournament – Shaw Local
The La Salle-Peru boys basketball team won’t be traveling for the holidays this year.
Instead, the Cavaliers will be playing host to a new tournament at LP — the Mid-Winter Classic.
The idea for the two-day, four-team tournament came from a conversation LP Coach Jim Cherveny had with Geneseo Coach Brad Storm at last season’s Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament in DeKalb.
“It came about when we were up in DeKalb last year,” Cherveny said. “We’d been there a few years and Geneseo had been going there too. Brad Storm, the head coach at Geneseo, was walking out and we were walking in to play. They said, ‘Hey coach, if you ever get a tournament started, I’ll be the first one to sign up.’ That got the wheels turning. I sent out some feeler emails. We had several schools inquire. We got Sherrard and IVC right away. We got four teams in a matter of a week, so we said, ‘Let’s go for it and Let’s see what happens.'”
The tournament opens Tuesday with the Cavaliers playing Sherrard at 11 am followed by Geneseo against IVC at 12:30 pm
After a pair of games of the freshman tournament, varsity play will resume with Sherrard playing Geneseo at 4:30 pm followed by LP vs. IVC at 6 pm
The two teams with the best records will play for the title at 4:30 pm Wednesday. The other two teams will meet at 3 pm
The Cavaliers enter with more wins than any other team in the tournament with a 7-6 record. LP has lost its last two games, including a 55-49 double overtime loss to Sandwich on Tuesday
Sherrard is 5-3 and is the only team that will enter the tournament with a win after beating Annawan 48-45 in its last game.
IVC is 1-10, while Geneseo is 0-10. The Gray Ghosts won their first game 63-41 over Deer Creek-Mackinaw before losing their next 10. The Maple Leafs have lost their games by an average of 33.2 points per game but have kept a couple close, including a 42-41 loss to Alleman and a 59-57 loss to Intrinsic Charter.
“All four of us are playing teams we normally don’t see and that’s what we wanted,” Cherveny said. “We went to Plano for several years and you see almost our entire conference there.”
Cherveny said LP will consider expanding the tournament in the future.
“If we can grow it, we’ll grow it,” he said.
