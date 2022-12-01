Loyola pulls away from men’s basketball 84-70

Next Game: Stonehill College 12/3/2022 | 4 p.m ESPN3 December 03 (Sat) / 4 pm Stonehill College History

VESTAL, NY – Visiting Loyola Maryland (4-4) ended the game with a decisive 16-4 run to pull away from Binghamton men’s basketball (3-4) 84-70 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

The game featured 11 lead changes and was a two-point affair with less than five minutes remaining before Loyola used the big run to earn the road win. The Greyhounds led by three at the break and then shot 71 percent in the second half to pin the most points scored on BU’s defense this season.

“We gave up way too many points … we can’t allow teams to come into our building and score 84 points,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We gave up back doors, gave up Offensive rebounds … those things help a team get confidence. We allowed them to get comfortable and when you do that – you are in for a fight. We have to start games better.”

Senior guard Jacob Falko led the Bearcats with 18 points and his free throws with 4:13 left brought BU to within two, 68-62. But Loyola hit three straight 3-pointers (by three different players) to start the decisive run. Bighamton missed six straight shots and compounded their situation with three turnovers during the crucial 3+ minute stretch.

Falko added five assists, four rebounds and two blocks to his box score totals. Graduate Christian Hinckson tallied 11 points and five assists and senior Dan Petcash added 10 points. Senior center Taveion White offered a season-high 26 minutes of hard, defensive work and chipped in four points, three boards and two blocks. The Bearcats played the game without two starters – injured forward Armon Harried and point guard John McGriff who was out with an illness.

The Bearcats trailed for 25 minutes of the game but led 25-19 with 6:47 to play in the first half. But Loyola used an 18-6 run to reverse that six-point margin and the visitors led 37-34 at the break.

Binghamton stays at home for two more games in a five-day stretch, beginning with a Saturday afternoon Matchup with Stonehill.